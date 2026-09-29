Deadliest Catch: Florida Boaters Fish Up A Lost US Air Force Attack Drone

Drones are becoming a major force in the world's battlespaces, not least in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Both sides have developed a wide variety of drones, with systems that swim, float, walk, and fly. One of the most-used drone types in the conflict is the one-way attack drone, which is effectively a piloted bomb that can fly to a target area, smash into something, and blow it to smithereens.

For Russia, the drone favored for this purpose has been the Iranian-made HESA Shahed-136. The United States reverse-engineered one of these drones to create the Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), which it has been testing for some time. We know this because a Florida fishing charter pulled one out of the water while fishing outside Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and the similarities between the two drones are clear. The U.S. began using LUCAS drones on February 28, 2026, after only eight months of development.

Each LUCAS drone costs the government $35,000, though some reports suggest that the number is closer to $55,000. Regardless, the U.S. has clearly flown LUCAS drones in and around Elgin AFB, and one of the units operating there clearly lost a LUCAS — only for a fishing boat to recover it.