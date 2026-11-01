The Original Passport Wasn't Made By Honda: It Was A Thinly-Veiled Isuzu SUV

While the Honda brand doesn't have quite the same rugged, off-road-ready image as Japanese rivals like Toyota or even Subaru, the brand's current Honda Passport crossover has proven to punch well above its weight when it comes to off-road capability. The Passport may lack the body-on-frame construction you get in the Toyota 4Runner, or the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that makes Subaru's CUVs so capable off the pavement, but the Passport — especially in its rugged TrailSport trim – has received lots of praise from drivers.

With a naturally aspirated V6 engine under the hood, and Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system providing traction, the Passport has won people over with its blend of real all-terrain capability with the on-road manners and smart packaging you expect from Honda's other models. The current iteration of the Passport is a relatively recent addition to the Honda lineup, having debuted for the 2019 model year, slotting above the CR-V but below the three-row Pilot in size — but the Honda Passport SUV has a history that goes back much further than that.

The origins of the Passport actually stretch way back to the early 1990s, when Honda sold a rebadged Isuzu SUV bearing the Passport name. The original Passport came at a unique time in the partnership between Honda and Isuzu.