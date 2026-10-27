Snap-On Dropped A Limited Edition Pumpkin Carving Kit – Here's What's Included

Around the holidays, even the most serious work-minded brands find ways to have a little fun. Take Snap-on, for example: The popular hand tool brand is branching out into the Halloween market with a limited-edition pumpkin carving kit — how's that for a niche Snap-on tool. It might sound a little random at first, but it actually makes a lot of sense. After all, don't most people use hand tools to carve their jack-o'-lanterns? Now, instead of having to ransack disorganized drawers, you can just reach for this dedicated kit.

The officially licensed set features seven carving tools with handles modeled after the brand's ratchet designs. You also get 12 decorative templates and a storage case to keep everything together between carving sessions. The kit is available to buy through various authorized Snap-on dealers, while others are offering it for free with the purchase of a specific tool set from the brand. Check with the Snap-on Tools dealer in your area for more specific info. And if you'd rather not jump through so many hoops, Ryobi has a pumpkin carving kit of its own, too.