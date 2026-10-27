Snap-On Dropped A Limited Edition Pumpkin Carving Kit – Here's What's Included
Around the holidays, even the most serious work-minded brands find ways to have a little fun. Take Snap-on, for example: The popular hand tool brand is branching out into the Halloween market with a limited-edition pumpkin carving kit — how's that for a niche Snap-on tool. It might sound a little random at first, but it actually makes a lot of sense. After all, don't most people use hand tools to carve their jack-o'-lanterns? Now, instead of having to ransack disorganized drawers, you can just reach for this dedicated kit.
The officially licensed set features seven carving tools with handles modeled after the brand's ratchet designs. You also get 12 decorative templates and a storage case to keep everything together between carving sessions. The kit is available to buy through various authorized Snap-on dealers, while others are offering it for free with the purchase of a specific tool set from the brand. Check with the Snap-on Tools dealer in your area for more specific info. And if you'd rather not jump through so many hoops, Ryobi has a pumpkin carving kit of its own, too.
Using the Snap-On pumpkin carving kit
Although an earlier version of the set contained five pieces, the newer offering expands the collection to seven tools. The centerpiece of the kit is its collection of carving implements, including custom Snap-on-branded ratchet-style handles. To use one of the dozen pumpkin-carving sticker templates, you just stick them onto the surface of the hollowed-out pumpkin and get to work. That should help get the creative juices flowing for jack-o'-lantern carving.
Just be warned: Snap-on says these tools are sharp and are not intended for children, so adult supervision is a must whenever younger family members want to use them. After carving, the tools should be washed by hand and dried completely before being put back in the case.
Beyond using it for pumpkin carving, the kit is also a fun little collectible for Snap-on enthusiasts. Its distinctive handles are classic Snap-on, so fans of the brand might want to check this one out for sure.