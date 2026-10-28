SoundPeats CC3 Pro Review: Clip-On Earbuds That Bridge The Value Gap

The CC3 Pro earbuds come housed in a smooth glossy case which looks and feels quite good to the touch. The only gripe I have with it is that I have to wipe it down almost every time I get my hands on it (if I want it to appear fingerprint-free).

Not a big deal but you have the option of getting a protective case — same brand or third party. The actual earbuds have a similar finish (compared to the case) plus some liquid silicone and memory steel wire holding everything together. You get IPX6 water resistance with these earbuds, meaning they should survive sweat and small splashes. I have used them in the rain a couple of times and haven't noticed any issues so far.

Each CC3 Pro earbud comes with one mic for audio input. Each bud also works with a feature I've come to appreciate in earbuds that have them: a clicky physical button. You can customize the two buttons (one for each bud) to perform specific functions via SoundPeats' app, but I found the defaults to be just about right.

Default control for the right earbud button jumps to the next song or increases volume, the left one reverts to the previous song or decreases volume, and both play or pause whatever you're listening to. All these commands happen through a sequence of single clicks, double clicks, and long presses.