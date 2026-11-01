This Is Considered The Best Used Toyota RAV4 Model To Buy In 2026

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular vehicles in the United States and among the 10 best-selling vehicles in 2026. However, there are certainly reasons why someone wouldn't want to go buy a brand-new model from their local dealership. While the starting price of a 2026 RAV4 isn't crazy expensive at $31,900 (plus a $1,595 delivery fee), that's still out of many people's budget, and prices can get high quickly for certain features and trims. Also, the 2026 model year saw the RAV4 switch entirely to hybrid drivetrains and away from gas-only models, which isn't to everyone's taste. That means those shoppers need to look at the used market for their ideal RAV4.

There are a number of model years to choose from, but one year that sticks out as a great option is the 2017 Toyota RAV4. This is the model year that has the greatest cross section of high ratings from both owners and experts, along with offering good value for the money. According to Consumer Reports, some model years have slightly better reliability ratings, while others have slightly higher owner satisfaction scores, but 2017 is the year where those two metrics are most closely aligned. The same is true for its expert and consumer ratings from Kelley Blue Book, earning 4.5 and 4.4 stars, respectively. J.D. Power has the 2017 RAV4 tied with the 2017 GMC Terrain for the second-highest score among compact SUVs of its year, with an overall rating of 83 out of 100, along with an 87 for quality and reliability. RAV4 ratings have peaks and valleys, but 2017 shows a remarkable level of consistency.