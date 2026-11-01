5 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned By Nvidia

When people think of Nvidia, they probably think of a gaming-first company with a track record of making some of the best graphics cards on the market. Today, however, Nvidia is overwhelmingly an AI data-center company — its fiscal year 2026 data shows its gaming segment accounted for only about 7% of its $215.9 billion revenue — and one of the world's biggest tech companies outright. As of October 2026, NVIDIA is also the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with its value hovering anywhere between $5.1 and $5.4 trillion. This makes NVIDIA bigger than traditional Big Tech giants like Alphabet (Google), Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta.

Over the years, Nvidia has acquired several smaller companies. However, unlike many of its peers, which have bought major companies and allowed them to continue operating as distinct entities — see, for example, the Meta-owned Instagram and WhatsApp — Nvidia tends to absorb its acquisitions outright. Thus, the company's acquisitions may not be as well known as other Big Tech purchases over the years. To that end, let's look at some of the major companies Nvidia has acquired, and how the remnants of those acquisitions exist within its corporate structure.