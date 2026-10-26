What Does The Percentage Under A Semi-Truck Symbol On A Road Sign Mean?

Most road signs you'll see are relevant to all kinds of road users, but a few are targeted towards a specific group of drivers. Semi-truck drivers in particular need to know information about the road ahead that might not be relevant to most car drivers, and as a result, there are a range of different signs that specifically cater to them. The most obvious ones are the speed limit signs that apply only to trucks, but there are also signs that warn about the risks of different road gradients.

If you see a sign that shows a semi-truck going downhill with a percentage underneath, it's there to warn truckers about a steep downward gradient approaching ahead. The sign is used when there's a gradient of 5 percent or steeper, with the required length of the downhill section varying based on how steep that section is. Rules laid out by the Department of Transport state that the sign is required if a road travels downhill at a gradient of 5 percent for 3,000 feet or more. If it's inclined at a 7 percent gradient, the sign needs to be installed if the downhill section lasts for 1,000 feet or more, while a 9 percent gradient needs to last just 500 feet before road planners need to mark it accordingly with the sign.

In some cases, the sign might be used alongside reminder signs for truckers to use lower gears. For particularly long downhill stretches, the rules mandate that road planners should also put additional plaques stating the downhill grade roughly every mile along the road.