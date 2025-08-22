What Do 'No Engine Brake' Signs Mean?

With automatic vehicles making up the majority of traffic and self-driving cars gearing up to take over, learning how to drive isn't such a big deal. Nowadays, kids as young as ten years already have a basic understanding of how to back up a car from the driveway – they've watched their parents, and picked up some terrible habits from video games.

Here's the truth. Driving isn't the hard part about going to driving school or taking a test – learning the signs is. There are hundreds of road signs to learn, and according to a survey, a shocking majority of drivers still don't understand basic road signs. But what happens when you drive down a neighborhood and see the "No Engine Brake" sign?

If you learned anything from driving school, ignoring road signs could get you in trouble with your local authority. Some of these signs can be a little confusing, like the "No Engine Brake" sign, especially if you drive a regular sedan or family car. Well, the "No Engine Brake" sign is often found in populated areas and prohibits the use of engine or jake brakes. This restriction works to reduce noise pollution, since the noise produced by vehicles (mostly commercial and trucks) during engine braking can be loud.