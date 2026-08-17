Why Are There Different Speed Limit Signs For Trucks?

Ever driven down the interstate and noticed a different speed limit for trucks than the one passenger cars have to follow? Never faster, always slower: that's how trucks have to drive on these bifurcated roads. It's definitely a little puzzling at first glance, but it makes a lot more sense once you learn the reason why.

To state the obvious, large commercial vehicles behave differently on the road than passenger cars. But the need for two different speed limits goes beyond this surface-level observation. A truck's size, weight, tires, braking ability, and handling characteristics can all affect how safely they can travel at a given speed, not to mention weather conditions. All that adds up to make a truck's maximum safe speed lower than a car's under the same conditions. So, in some states and on some roads, transportation officials rely on different (or "differential") speed limits for trucks compared to passenger vehicles. That brings down a truck's legal top speed on the freeway.

Not everybody's a fan of them, however. Some cite research that says rural interstates benefit from differential speed, while other research argues two different speed limits create a different set of safety problems than the ones they're intended to solve.