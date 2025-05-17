What Is The Legal Top Speed Of A Semi-Truck On US Freeways?

Semi-trucks can be so slow on the highway, causing enough frustration amongst drivers to attempt passing them on the right. Being stuck behind or in between these gargantuan gas-guzzlers can delay you while also making it difficult to see the road ahead. However, those unfamiliar with semi-truck regulations may be unaware that there are legal reasons for their driving slower than the flow of traffic. Depending on where you reside in the United States, semis may be subject to lower speed limits than other vehicles.

This isn't the case everywhere, as a majority of states permit big rigs to reach the same speeds as others on the road — usually between 65 and 70 miles per hour, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The highest average listed is Texas, which allows top speeds of 75 mph across both rural and state interstates. Certain states such as Oklahoma and Utah even permit upwards of 80 mph speeds for specific road segments.

The only states that currently require trucks to drive at different speeds on specific highways are Arkansas, California, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington, with the highest being 70 mph. California requires trucks to maintain 55 mph across all interstates and roads. However, even if your area lets semi-trucks drive faster, there's a good reason why they shouldn't.

