When Should You Actually Start Braking To Stop Your Car? Here's What The Physics Says

If you've ever ridden in a car with someone that waits until the very last moment to apply the brakes, you know how stressful it can be. You may have even hit an imaginary brake of your own, just out of pure instinct. But how much distance should you leave before actually starting the braking process? There are some common break myths out there, but this isn't one of them. A simple formula explored by HyperPhysics can give you a good idea of where to begin.

The formula utilizes the work-energy principle, where a vehicle's kinetic energy is converted into heat through friction in the tires and brakes. The stopping distance can then be estimated using the vehicle speed and the coefficient of friction between the tires and the road's surface. For example, if you're driving in good conditions on a dry road, the common coefficient value you can use is 0.8. Working from that model, a vehicle traveling 60 mph has a stopping distance of about 394 feet, before it comes to a complete stop.

However, if you're going that speed under wet conditions, things can change drastically. That's because the friction coefficient drops lower than the basic value of 0.8. So if you're going 60 mph on wet roads and the coefficient is around 0.5, the distance increases to just over 629 feet. This shows just how much the stopping distance is impacted under less than ideal conditions, even when speed remains the same.