What Does It Mean When You See A 'Runaway Vehicles Only' Sign On The Road?

Mountains might be havens for skiers during the winter and off-road cyclists in the summer, but the steep inclines and declines of the roads getting up to them are no friend to the average truck driver. If you happen to live in the flat expanse of land somewhere in the Midwest that's devoid of said mountains, it's possible you've never encountered a road sign regarding runaway vehicles. They're used to warn drivers who somehow lost the ability to slow down (i.e., failed brakes) as they're coming down the backside of a high-elevation mountain pass.

These signs are primarily intended for big rigs, but they also apply to passenger cars. Despite the rigorous federal and state laws governing the upkeep and maintenance of semitrailers, Murphy's Law — if anything can go wrong, it will — keeps everyone on their toes. The last place you want that particular law to pop up is when you're headed downhill, applying the brakes to maintain a proper speed limit, and suddenly they stop working. If you find yourself in such a precarious predicament, though, know that you probably have a safe way out.

A runaway truck ramp is a feature built just off the side of the road that forces a truck or car to stop safely in an emergency. While these ramps come with different design elements, most are filled with huge quantities of sand or gravel and built with an uphill slope that's angled away from the main highway to avoid causing even more problems. Think of it as a large quicksand pit that uses a combination of friction and gravity to force a vehicle into a controlled stop.