What Are Jake Brakes And How Are They Different From Regular Brakes?

Semi-trucks are an integral component to a healthy supply chain, transporting goods across the country daily. In fact, there's millions of semi-trucks on US roads each day. Over the years, advances have been made to help big rigs perform more efficiently and safely on America's roads.

The Jacobs Engine Brake or Jake Brake for short, alters a semi-truck's valve timing so that the engine helps slow it down and reduces the forces placed on the truck's standard brakes. A modern semi-truck diesel engine is typically a four-stroke, which includes four phases to generate energy: the intake, compression, expansion, and exhaust strokes. When a Jake Brake is activated, the exhaust valve opens at the compression phase, instead of remaining closed to allow pressure to build and expand. This releases the energy into the exhaust system, and absorbs it, effectively helping to slow the truck down.

In terms of standard braking systems, many heavy trucks use air brakes. The wheel hub assembly of a semi includes components like a brake drum, and connection to the axel. Within the brake drum, there are two half-moon shaped pieces called shoes, that include an outer lining. In order to stop, compressed air activates an s-cam, that then forces the shoes against the drum causing friction.

