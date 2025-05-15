What's The Difference Between A Jake Brake And Retarder In Semi-Trucks?

For heavy duty trucks like semis hauling lots of cargo over long distances, conventional friction brakes just can't do it on their own. To maintain safe speeds and prevent overheating on long descents, these trucks use the widely prohibited engine brakes or jake brakes, as well as retarders. While both braking systems are there to safely support the primary brakes, they function in very different ways. What's more, they're both intended for very different driving conditions.

The Jake Brake, short for Jacobs Engine Brake, absorbs energy instead of producing it. In other words, the system alters the engine's exhaust valve operation so that the pistons act as air compressors that absorb kinetic energy from the semi in motion. Instead of converting that compressed air into power, the Jake Brake releases that compressed air through the exhaust valves, slowing down the rotation of the crankshaft and, in turn, the truck. Unlike engine brakes, retarders do not interact with the combustion process of the engine. Instead, they apply mechanical, hydraulic, or electromagnetic resistance to the driveline to slow the rotation of the wheels.