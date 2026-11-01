What Does A Green Curb Mean For Parking?

A green traffic light means go, but what about a green curb when street parking? Though the particulars will vary based on exactly where you are and what the signs around you say, a green curb is almost always used to mark a short-term parking space. In other words, it's the place to park if you only need to stop for a short period of time, not overnight. In fact, some jurisdictions might not even let you park at a green curb for more than 15 or 20 minutes. With certain signage, green curbs can also mark designated student loading areas.

Just how long you can park at a green curb depends on what rules have been established by your local jurisdiction. Before parking in one, drivers should look out for any stated time limits, permitted hours, or other special instructions to avoid a pricey parking violation. For example, you might see green curb restrictions enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; the rules wouldn't apply outside of those hours or on Sunday. Each jurisdiction is free to establish its own unique schedule, not to mention what other parking rules might apply based on nearby signs. One thing that is universal, though: Green zones are for short stays and high turnover in busy areas.