What Does A Green Curb Mean For Parking?
A green traffic light means go, but what about a green curb when street parking? Though the particulars will vary based on exactly where you are and what the signs around you say, a green curb is almost always used to mark a short-term parking space. In other words, it's the place to park if you only need to stop for a short period of time, not overnight. In fact, some jurisdictions might not even let you park at a green curb for more than 15 or 20 minutes. With certain signage, green curbs can also mark designated student loading areas.
Just how long you can park at a green curb depends on what rules have been established by your local jurisdiction. Before parking in one, drivers should look out for any stated time limits, permitted hours, or other special instructions to avoid a pricey parking violation. For example, you might see green curb restrictions enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; the rules wouldn't apply outside of those hours or on Sunday. Each jurisdiction is free to establish its own unique schedule, not to mention what other parking rules might apply based on nearby signs. One thing that is universal, though: Green zones are for short stays and high turnover in busy areas.
What's the difference between green and yellow curbs?
Though both green and yellow curbs determine how long a vehicle can be parked there, they ultimately serve different purposes. As said previously, green marks short-term parking. Yellow, on the other hand, typically marks commercial loading areas. These areas are similarly short-term, but they're reserved specifically for trucks, taxis, or other commercial vehicles. Check nearby signs for relevant hours and rules, because, like green curbs, yellow curbs might only be enforced during certain hours on specific days. Outside of those posted limits, you might be free to park there, regardless of if it's green or yellow.
Given all the different-colored curbs in California, you might wonder if green curbs are exclusive to the Golden State. In short: No. Across the United States, color-coded curbs are used to let drivers know about parking restrictions, designated loading areas, and other important notices about vehicle access in places where unrestricted parking could create problems for one reason or another. Don't forget your basic parking lot etiquette, either, as it could save you a lot of trouble.