How Much Size & Power Are You Actually Losing With A Mini Truck Vs A Full-Size Model?

If you've spent any time recently in the automotive sections of social media, you may have seen memes and posts comparing the cargo capacity of Japanese mini trucks — or kei trucks, as they are known in their homeland — to full-size American pickups. While the posts are often humorous, some also criticize the overwhelming popularity of full-size trucks and show that Americans are buying way more truck than they actually need.

While micro-sized Japanese kei trucks can be handy, with a great size-to-utility ratio that has made them quite popular among American enthusiasts, the reality is that kei trucks and full-size American pickup trucks simply aren't comparable. When it comes to power, payload capacity, towing, interior space, and suitability for American highways, full-size pickups easily take the cake.

Now, this doesn't mean that kei trucks don't do their intended job well. It's just that the engineers behind Japanese-market trucks like the Daihatsu HiJet or Honda Acty never designed them to compete with a Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado. Pitching a used JDM kei truck as a genuine alternative to an F-150 actually does a disservice to both trucks, which were built for two entirely different countries and use cases.