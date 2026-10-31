What Does 'Apportioned' Mean On A License Plate?
You don't have to drive very far to start seeing some of the most questionable license plates. Vanity plates are everywhere, and some very creative people definitely use them to their full advantage. But occasionally you see a strange plate that can't just be dismissed as somebody's inside joke. Like an apportioned license plate, for example. What does it mean, and is it even a legitimate license plate?
Apportioned license plates are used to identify any vehicle registered through the International Registration Plan (IRP). This is the system that lets qualifying commercial fleets travel across participating states and provinces without needing to obtain separate full registrations in every jurisdiction. Under the IRP, how far a fleet drives in each participating jurisdiction decides how its registration fees are "apportioned," or divided.
For trucking companies, it's a way to match registration costs with the geographic footprint of their operations. Each registered vehicle receives a special "Apportioned" license plate and cab card. Then, the carrier just submits the applicable payments to its base jurisdiction — and that jurisdiction handles the allocation of fees owed to other participating members under the IRP. That's why all U-Haul trucks have Arizona license plates, since the company registers its entire fleet from its home state.
What an apportioned plate does and doesn't cover
To be clear, being designated "Apportioned" doesn't mean you're exempt from every tax or fee or other state-by-state requirement associated with operating a commercial vehicle. Instead, it simply sets up a more coordinated process to meet all the applicable registration obligations across jurisdictional boundaries. Failing to register through the IRP doesn't mean your fleet can't travel across state lines. It just means it's on you to follow all the applicable rules, including obtaining trip permits if necessary, and carrying all the documents semi-truck drivers need on hand.
Not just anybody can get these special plates. Under the IRP's definitions, apportioned registration typically covers qualifying commercial power units with three or more axles, no matter how much they weigh, along with heavier two-axle units and combinations that exceed 26,000 pounds. Carriers operating lighter vehicles that travel between jurisdictions might also be able to opt into apportioned registration, depending on the jurisdiction.
You might be wondering how an "Apportioned" plate is any different from a commercial license plate. The difference is that commercial plates mark a vehicle registered for a particular category of use, while an apportioned plate marks the multi-jurisdictional registration arrangement. The IRP is also why you'll rarely see a modern semi-truck that still has multiple license plates.