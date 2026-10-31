What Does 'Apportioned' Mean On A License Plate?

You don't have to drive very far to start seeing some of the most questionable license plates. Vanity plates are everywhere, and some very creative people definitely use them to their full advantage. But occasionally you see a strange plate that can't just be dismissed as somebody's inside joke. Like an apportioned license plate, for example. What does it mean, and is it even a legitimate license plate?

Apportioned license plates are used to identify any vehicle registered through the International Registration Plan (IRP). This is the system that lets qualifying commercial fleets travel across participating states and provinces without needing to obtain separate full registrations in every jurisdiction. Under the IRP, how far a fleet drives in each participating jurisdiction decides how its registration fees are "apportioned," or divided.

For trucking companies, it's a way to match registration costs with the geographic footprint of their operations. Each registered vehicle receives a special "Apportioned" license plate and cab card. Then, the carrier just submits the applicable payments to its base jurisdiction — and that jurisdiction handles the allocation of fees owed to other participating members under the IRP. That's why all U-Haul trucks have Arizona license plates, since the company registers its entire fleet from its home state.