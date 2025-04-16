Why Do Some Semi-Trucks Have Multiple License Plates?

If you've ever watched Kris Kristofferson's 1978 movie "Convoy," you may have noticed that the semi-trucks making up the convoy sport multiple license plates. Similarly, in Steven Spielberg's 1971 film "Duel," the Peterbilt – one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America – has no less than six license plates, all from different states. Although Spielberg said in an interview that these were the driver's kill trophies, "the notches in his Colt 45," it could be that the homicidal truck driver was just a stickler for adhering to vehicle licensing regulations.

Back in the 1970s, when these movies were made, truckers were required to register their vehicles separately in each state they operated. This meant obtaining license plates for every state a truck ran through, leading to some trucks displaying a variety of plates on their front bumpers. For instance, a truck operating along the West Coast might have needed separate plates for California, Oregon, and Washington. This patchwork of regulations made long-haul trucking a logistical challenge, with multiple registrations and associated paperwork being among the documents and information semi-truck drivers always need to have on hand.

This system was time-consuming and expensive, as each state imposed its own registration fees and requirements. Everything changed with the introduction of the International Registration Plan, which simplified the process and meant that most truckers only needed to display one plate. However, there are some exceptions, which is why you still might see multiple plates on semi-trucks today.

