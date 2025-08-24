Why All U-Haul Trucks Have Arizona License Plates

U-Haul has been serving the North American DIY moving market since its first trailer appeared for hire over 80 years ago. The company was the brainchild of L.S "Sam" Shoen and his wife Anna Mary Carty Shoen. The story began when Sam was discharged from the Navy in 1945. The couple wanted to move from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, and discovered that it was impossible to hire a trailer for the move.

The seed of an idea was sown, and during the drive to Portland, they worked on the U-Haul business model. By the end of the '50s, there were 42,600 trailers available for hire across the country. Fast forward to 2020, and the number of trailers, which does indeed include rentable motorcycle transports, had grown to 127,000. Additionally, the company has accrued a fleet of 176,000 trucks of various sizes to consider for renting in 23,000 locations.

However, the more eagle-eyed among you may have noticed one strange detail about U-Hauls. Despite operating across North America, every truck has an Arizona license plate. Why is this? At the core of the answer is an interstate agreement called the International Registration Plan (IRP). Dating from the 1970s, the IRP was designed to allow commercial trucks operating in the U.S. and Canada to use one state to license entire fleets, regardless of where the vehicle is based. No matter if you're renting a U-Haul in Hawaii or Alaska, it will be licensed to Arizona, where its head office is located.