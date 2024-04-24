Yes, U-Haul Does Have Motorcycle Trailers: Here's What To Know Before You Rent One

There are a lot of different situations where you might need to move a motorcycle without riding it. Maybe you haven't got a license or registration yet, maybe you're bringing your bike into the shop, maybe you're buying a used project bike that needs a little maintenance before it's ready to be ridden. Perhaps the weather is crumby, or maybe you've got a dirt bike that isn't street legal. Whatever the reason may be, there may come a time when you need to use a motorcycle trailer. You don't need to buy one though, since you can rent one from U-Haul.

You probably already know that U-Haul has a large range of different transportation solutions. The company offers everything from massive moving trucks to horse trailers, but you might not have known that you can rent a motorcycle trailer from them. According to the company's website, "U-Haul motorcycle trailers are affordable, lightweight and easy to tow. Our motorcycle trailer rentals come equipped with an easy-access loading ramp, heavy-duty tie-down rings, and a built-in motorcycle chock. The motorcycle trailer rental is great for quick hauls to the shop or a long round-trip."

There are a few things you might want to know before you rent one, though.