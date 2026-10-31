What's The Best Toyota RAV4 Trim For Families?

Launched in the U.S. at the start of 1996, the RAV4 is heralded by many as a model that kickstarted the compact crossover genre. And for those who don't know, RAV4 is an abbreviation, not a random collection of letters and numbers, with Toyota updating the model in 2019 to reflect its modern direction.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 redesign pushed the model into its sixth generation, with the automaker offering hybrid or plug-in hybrid models of its signature compact crossover only. For the past few years, Toyota's RAV4 has held the crown of the highest-selling SUV in America. One of the reasons for its success is its appeal to families looking for a vehicle that provides practicality, safety, and value.

The base hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine with an electric motor, provides ample fuel economy with a combined EPA estimate of 43 mpg (front-wheel drive). In addition, Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 offers a host of driver-assistance technology, like pedestrian detection, dynamic cruise control with radar, and proactive driving assist, which employs subtle steering and braking support when needed. Even though the RAV4 has seen some price increases, it still remains an affordable option that offers value for families, starting at just $31,900. However, across the RAV4's six trims, there is one that may hold more appeal for families than the others: the XLE Premium. Striking a careful balance between features and price, the XLE Premium is arguably the best value trim for families.