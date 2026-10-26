This Costco Find Is Designed To Help Keep Your Garage Organized (And It's On Sale)

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Using some space-saving methods in your garage can make all the difference, especially if you're trying to get more organized. If you're on the lookout for items to help you make the most of your garage space, Costco may be able to help. The retailer is currently offering the Trinity Modular Slatwall Accessory Set only online at a discounted price of $169.99 through October 31. That's down from the set's regular price of $219.99, for a savings of $50.

This wall-mounted storage system includes six interlocking PVC panels, with each one measuring 48 inches wide by 12 inches high, along with 18 heavy-duty hooks. It also comes with eight 48-inch PVC edge-trim pieces and one 48-inch PVC seam joint, along with assembly and mounting hardware. The set includes a large mesh bag and two bag hooks as well. It provides 24 square feet of coverage and can be assembled in three different configurations: 4 feet wide by 6 feet high, 8 feet wide by 3 feet high, or 12 feet wide by 2 feet high.

Its weight capacity is 75 pounds per square foot, or 1,800 pounds across the full system. The panels must be mounted on at least three wall studs spaced no more than 16 inches apart to support that capacity. The panel hooks have spring clips that hold them in place while allowing their positions to be changed as needed. The Trinity system is available in either white or gray, with purchases limited to five sets per member.