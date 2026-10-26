This Costco Find Is Designed To Help Keep Your Garage Organized (And It's On Sale)
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Using some space-saving methods in your garage can make all the difference, especially if you're trying to get more organized. If you're on the lookout for items to help you make the most of your garage space, Costco may be able to help. The retailer is currently offering the Trinity Modular Slatwall Accessory Set only online at a discounted price of $169.99 through October 31. That's down from the set's regular price of $219.99, for a savings of $50.
This wall-mounted storage system includes six interlocking PVC panels, with each one measuring 48 inches wide by 12 inches high, along with 18 heavy-duty hooks. It also comes with eight 48-inch PVC edge-trim pieces and one 48-inch PVC seam joint, along with assembly and mounting hardware. The set includes a large mesh bag and two bag hooks as well. It provides 24 square feet of coverage and can be assembled in three different configurations: 4 feet wide by 6 feet high, 8 feet wide by 3 feet high, or 12 feet wide by 2 feet high.
Its weight capacity is 75 pounds per square foot, or 1,800 pounds across the full system. The panels must be mounted on at least three wall studs spaced no more than 16 inches apart to support that capacity. The panel hooks have spring clips that hold them in place while allowing their positions to be changed as needed. The Trinity system is available in either white or gray, with purchases limited to five sets per member.
Rating, returns, and compatibility
The Trinity Modular Slatwall at Costco currently has a rating of 4.8 out of five stars, based on 121 customer reviews. Of those 121 reviews, 105 are 5-star. The sale price of $169.99 includes standard UPS ground shipping, with customers in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico charged an additional shipping and handling fee. Costco offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on merchandise, with some exceptions. If you need to return the system, you can do so in person at a Costco location. Online returns can be initiated on the company's website.
Slatwall storage systems like the Trinity set can be a good garage solution, depending on your needs. The biggest advantage of a slatwall system is that it uses empty wall space instead of resting on the floor. This can be a plus, especially if your floor space is already limited. Additionally, by hanging items on the wall, you could free up more space not only on the floor, but on other surfaces as well.
If you decide to get the Trinity set, beware that the system may not be universally compatible with other slatwall accessories. The company uses its own hook and spring clip setup, which is designed specifically for its slatwall system. Even if other hooks look like they may fit the panels, that doesn't necessarily mean that they will, or that you'll have the same secure fit that Trinity's approved components give you.