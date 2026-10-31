4 Cool Gadgets Under $25 At Tractor Supply That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

If you've ever shopped Tractor Supply for name-brand tools and other equipment, then you already know about the retailer's large selection. But you may not know that the company also offers some items that are quite a bit cooler than what you'd expect to find from a home improvement chain. That includes some items that are worth adding to your garage.

Companies like Tractor Supply can be viewed as one-dimensional by shoppers who only see them as a professional and DIY tool retailer. It's easy to understand why, especially since the word "tractor" is there for the whole world to see. But beyond its name, the company carries much more than just power tools, farming essentials, and landscaping solutions. Sometimes you can find gadgets that either put a new spin on a familiar item, or just look so cool you have to add them to your collection. We think the four items on this list fit that description pretty well.

We stayed under $25 regular retail on each gadget as of this writing. That means we didn't include items that were only below that number because they were on sale. We didn't intentionally choose or omit name-brand items from the list, and in terms of the selection, we aimed to give you a variety of useful items. Simply put, the gadgets on this list had to be cool while making sense for the garage. If that's what you're looking for, you'll find them just ahead.