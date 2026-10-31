4 Cool Gadgets Under $25 At Tractor Supply That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage
If you've ever shopped Tractor Supply for name-brand tools and other equipment, then you already know about the retailer's large selection. But you may not know that the company also offers some items that are quite a bit cooler than what you'd expect to find from a home improvement chain. That includes some items that are worth adding to your garage.
Companies like Tractor Supply can be viewed as one-dimensional by shoppers who only see them as a professional and DIY tool retailer. It's easy to understand why, especially since the word "tractor" is there for the whole world to see. But beyond its name, the company carries much more than just power tools, farming essentials, and landscaping solutions. Sometimes you can find gadgets that either put a new spin on a familiar item, or just look so cool you have to add them to your collection. We think the four items on this list fit that description pretty well.
We stayed under $25 regular retail on each gadget as of this writing. That means we didn't include items that were only below that number because they were on sale. We didn't intentionally choose or omit name-brand items from the list, and in terms of the selection, we aimed to give you a variety of useful items. Simply put, the gadgets on this list had to be cool while making sense for the garage. If that's what you're looking for, you'll find them just ahead.
Flipo Cyclop-UV 5 LED Magnifier & UV Light
A large work light can be a great tool for the garage, but what happens when you need a more focused light for examining something small? The $10.99 Flipo Cyclop-UV 5 LED Magnifier & UV Detection Light gives you close-up magnification and more. It all starts with the device's five white LEDs that produce a total of six lumens, which can make visual inspections easier to perform. This cool device's UV capability can be especially useful, as it's intended to help reveal automotive fluid leaks, as well as other fluid stains around the house. These are all things a UV flashlight can do as well.
The thumb switch on the Flipo's handle controls its settings and can go from UV to regular LED as needed. Its magnifying feature can be useful when working with small components, as it enlarges details up to five times. The Flipo has a built-in kickstand that can help hold the device in position as you're working, so you don't have to hold it the entire time. The Cyclop measures 7.75 inches tall, 3.35 inches long, and 1 inch wide and weighs about 0.22 pounds. The device is built from ABS plastic, and it comes with two AAA batteries to power the lights. According to Flipo, it has a runtime of up to 24 hours, though actual battery life can vary. Because it offers several functions in a lightweight design, this Flipo device has the convenience of a smaller tool at a reasonable price.
Slime Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
Checking tire pressure is a simple yet important part of vehicle maintenance, and getting an accurate reading makes the process that much easier. The Slime PSI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, priced at $14.99, gives you that simplicity with an easy-to-read electronic display. Its measuring range goes from 5 PSI up to 150 PSI, covering a wide range of tire-pressure checks.
This cool device has a lighted tip that makes it useful for checking tires in dim conditions, which can be especially helpful in a garage setting. It also has a backlit display to make the reading easier to see, while the automatic shutoff helps save power when the gauge isn't being used. The device also has a rubberized grip to give you a more secure hold while working, and it's compatible with tire pressure monitoring system sensors. Additionally, it works with Schrader valves, which are commonly used on passenger vehicle tires.
The Slime Digital Tire Pressure Gauge's display shows tire pressure in PSI, but it also shows kilopascals (kPa) or bar, allowing you to choose the option that best matches the specification you're using. The gauge is around 6.5 inches long and weighs 0.16 pounds, making it a lightweight device that's easy to store in the garage. When it comes to price and ease of use, this digital tire pressure gauge can be a cool addition to your vehicle maintenance routine.
MagnetPAL Telescoping Pick-Up Stick
Trying to get a small bolt or screw after it falls behind a workbench or under a vehicle can be tough to do. But the MagnetPAL Magnetstick Telescoping Pick-Up Stick is designed to do just that. It's available for $24.99, and its 39-inch length gives you extra reach around garage equipment, while its magnetic tip can support up to 12 pounds, depending on the object. That makes this cool item a must-have for anyone trying to pick up dropped hardware and certain heavier items as well.
The Magnetstick's head can pivot through 180 degrees, which gives you more flexibility when trying to grab an item from a different direction. The tool's cushioned rubber handle also gives you a comfortable gripping surface as you move it into position. This can help you to adjust its position without needing to get your hand too close to the item that you're trying to get. Additionally, the magnet can be removed and attached again whenever needed.
Its telescoping design is also a plus, as it keeps you from having to constantly bend down to retrieve an item. Plus, you may not have to worry about trying to move large objects that might be in the way. Of course, you are somewhat limited as to what you can grab, because the Magnetstick doesn't work on every hard-to-reach item. But when you're working in a garage, this device can be just what you need to stay on task.
Flipo 3-Panel Rechargeable Work Light
Working in a garage can be tough without the right lighting, and the Flipo Gray 3-Panel Rechargeable Work Light is a cool solution. Priced at $23.99, this compact light combines a bright work lamp with a separate flashlight, making it a useful device for inspecting a vehicle, sorting through storage, or just trying to find something in a dark corner. Its three movable panels give you more control over where the light shines, which gives you some added flexibility.
The Flipo's main light delivers up to 800 lumens, while the built-in flashlight provides 150 lumens. Five lighting modes let you choose an option best suited to what you're working on, and the panels can be repositioned anytime you need to. The device can also be set up using its magnetic base or its built-in hanger so you can use both hands while working. Measuring 10.5 inches long by 2.75 inches across and weighing just 0.8 pounds, the Flipo is small enough to carry around the garage or put away with your other equipment when you're finished working.
Instead of using disposable batteries, this Flipo light runs on an internal 1,500 mAh rechargeable battery. It comes with a USB-C charging cable, and a built-in indicator light helps you keep an eye on the device's charging progress. A full recharge from empty takes about three hours, while operating time can reach two and a half hours, though that depends on the light mode you're using.