Pioneer Is Bringing Back The '80s Style Retro Car Stereo – Here's What It Costs

Anything Pioneer-made arguably belongs on the list of gift-worthy car accessories. The audio equipment the company released in the '80s is iconic, with the classic KEH series car stereos perfectly encapsulating the entire MTV Generation. If you're itching for a dash of the '80s in your car, then you can rejoice. Pioneer has brought back a KEH-inspired retro car stereo and packed it with all the bells and whistles common in the 2020s.

The main selling point of the Pioneer SXT-C10PS Heritage Single-DIN Digital Media Receiver is the design. While it comes packed with everything from Bluetooth connectivity to HD radio and AUX inputs, most people will likely get it because it looks like an old unit from back in the day. The volume control is the period-correct rotary knob, and all the preset buttons are tactile in the best way possible. The receiver also sports a segmented amber display with a typeface that basically screams "Back to the Future." Pioneer went as far as to round out the look with the '80s version of the company logo and hide the USB and AUX inputs behind a faux cassette deck cover.

That said, all this retro-tinged stuff comes at a price of $499. There are plenty of affordable accessories that update your car to a modern standard (including other single-DIN car stereos) and provide the same features at a much lower price. However, if you want to maintain design cohesion in an older vehicle, then maybe this old-school Pioneer car stereo is worth it.