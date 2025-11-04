5 Cheap Accessories That Will Bring An Old Car To The Modern Age

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rules of surviving in the rough and tumble world of automobiles are the same as the rules of surviving anywhere else: adapt or die. Each year, car manufacturers tinker with their designs, incorporating the latest technologies and aesthetics. Then they unveil those designs at various automotive shows around the world.

Many of our favorite four-wheel creations will only ever exist as concept cars and concept trucks, but some of their features will eventually make their way into the cars and trucks of tomorrow. Slowly but surely, through incremental change, a new normal emerges while older automotive features quietly disappear.

There can be a considerable difference in the driving experience between a new car and an older one. Modern rides include all sorts of cool features from heated seats to touchscreen dashboard displays, and more. The bottom line is that even if you take perfect care of your classic car, every once in a while you might need an upgrade to keep up with the times. Fortunately, you don't have to buy a new vehicle to get new features. Instead, you can upgrade your car's functionality with a few affordable accessories.