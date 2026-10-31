What Causes Chainsaw Kickback (And How You Can Avoid It)

You probably won't be surprised to learn that chainsaws are one of the power tools with the worst track record for injuries. One of the main causes of chainsaw injuries is kickback, especially for novice users, which can turn a cut into a serious injury. That said, it's largely a preventable issue, if you're familiar with the causes and how to avoid them.

Equipment condition is one big contributing factor. Dull or loose chains, incorrectly installed parts, loose rivets, and bent, cracked, or broken chain components can all increase the risk of dangerous kickback. Knowing how to properly maintain your chainsaw can help mitigate a number of those risk factors, as well as improper sharpening or poorly adjusted depth gauges.

Another leading cause of kickback is when the chain strikes something near the tip of the saw while you're cutting, and a larger nose often means a higher chance of incident. This can lead to wood pinching in around the chain mid-cut, which can cause several kinds of unintended movement, including kickback. Pinching near the upper nose of the guide bar can send it launching upward, but stopping the chain along the bar's top can drive the saw straight backward.