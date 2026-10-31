5 Of The Best Magnetic Flashlights For Hands-Free Use

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A flashlight is one of the most versatile and useful tools that everyone should have in their home, office, or even in their pocket. Not only can they come in handy for professionals, but they're also good to have when doing leisurely activities, like walking your dog, evening runs, camping, or even in emergencies. There are many types of flashlights, but one particular style is the best if you expect to need both hands free at all times: magnetic ones. While some flashlights let you use magnets to pick things up, others let you attach them to metallic surfaces with a strong magnetic base, such as table legs, walls, or even under car hoods.

Magnetic bases come in handy in spaces where you can't always hang a flashlight with a hook. A magnetic base is also definitely more stable and hygienic than putting it in your mouth. However, since there are plenty of different types of hands-free applications, the right flashlight for you might vary. For example, some flashlights are great for having in your car trunk, while others prioritize compactness and can fit in your shirt pocket. To help you find one for your needs, we've thought about the various situations that might require hands-free lighting and gathered some of the highest-rated flashlight options that you can find online. For more information on why we thought they are good picks, you can skip to the end of the article for our full methodology.