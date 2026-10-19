5 Clip-On Flashlights That Are Perfect For Running Or Hiking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are a ton of powerful flashlights out there from popular brands like Imalent, Wuben, and Nitecore, they aren't necessarily what you need for all situations. For example, for runners and hikers, you'll want something like a clip-on light that doesn't add too much unnecessary weight. These days, there are a lot of clip-on flashlight options designed specifically for runners and hikers who plan to go through all kinds of trails at night.

In general, you'll still want a flashlight that is bright enough to illuminate paths. Depending on whether you tend to walk or run through urban landscapes with streetlights or through more forested areas that have little artificial light, the ideal maximum brightness capacity will vary. Next, you'll want working times that correspond to your activities. For example, casual neighborhood runners can opt for cheaper options that don't go past eight hours, while serious trail runners will need something that lasts at least half a day or more. Lastly, runners and hikers also need lights that can serve as signal lights. This can be in the form of blinking lights to help drivers spot them on the road or strobe options that help rescuers find them in an emergency.

So, if you're in the market to add clip-on lights to your outdoor gear collection, we've rounded up some popular options for your reference. With prices that range from $9 to $40, they come with unique features that runners and hikers will love.