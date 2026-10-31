Can Anker's Home Battery Backup Really Power Your Entire House?

Founded in 2011, Anker has quickly grown to become one of the world's most recognizable technology companies. Perhaps best known for its range of chargers and power banks, Anker has moved beyond this with an extended product portfolio. However, it's also scaled its power storage up a notch and now offers home-backup batteries. But can they really power your entire house?

A power cut can be more than inconvenient. Today, our homes are crammed full of digital technology that doesn't take kindly to being shut off mid-task, or we run the risk of losing that document we forgot to save, and then phones don't charge, smart devices go down, and... well, you get the picture. Of course, the old problems of fridges, freezers, and HVAC systems haven't gone away. Luckily, there are tools and technology that you'll want on hand during a power outage, including an Anker home backup battery system.

So, just how effective would the Anker devices be in such a situation? The EIA reports that in 2022, the average US home used around 30 kWh of electricity a day. A mid-range portable Anker PowerHouse battery backup stores roughly 1.2 kWh; this would be enough to fully power your house, but only for an hour or so. A more realistic option for fully powering your home is Anker's larger Solix E10 home backup kits. In this case, a single battery unit will provide 6 kWh of power. Still not enough to power your home for a day, but closer to the mark, and these can be scaled up.

Let's examine the figures more closely and see what you can really expect from an Anker home battery backup system.