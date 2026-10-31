Which State Has The Most Wind Turbines, And How Much Energy Do They Make?

Texas has a reputation for being an oil and gas state, both in terms of production and consumption. Yet few people refer to it as a wind state, although they could. According to a September 2026 release from the U.S. Wind Turbine Database, Texas has 19,943 wind turbines. Overall, the U.S. has a growing fleet of nearly 78,000 wind turbines (not to be confused with windmills). That means a state that covers around 7% of the total area of the U.S., has roughly ¼ of the country's wind turbines.

The Lone Star State has far more than even the second- and third-ranked states. In fact, even if you added the number of wind turbines in the next three states on the list — Iowa, Oklahoma, and California — together, it would still be fewer turbines than Texas has.

As the largest wind turbine manufacturer in the U.S., GE Vernova makes many of Texas' supply as well. Together, all of the nearly 20,000 wind turbines in the state generated a whopping 10.7 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of power in July 2026, according to preliminary figures shared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That was ⅓ of all the wind power generated in the U.S. that month and enough to power roughly 11.9 million American homes.