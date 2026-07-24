Who Is The Largest Wind Turbine Manufacturer In The US?
The effort to utilize clean energy is increasing at a rapid rate, and onshore and offshore wind turbines are generating more and more energy around the world. Many of these massive structures are constructed by GE Vernova, the biggest wind turbine manufacturer in the United States. With a 58% market share in the U.S., GE is far ahead of its nearest competitor Vestas, which has a 30% market share.
In fact, of the approximately 59,000 wind turbines GE Vernova has in more than 51 countries globally, the U.S. has the most with about 35,000. These American-based turbines generate more than 80 gigawatts (GW) of power, bringing the company's worldwide total to around 120 GW of renewable energy. GE Vernova's position comes from its ability to both design and manufacture large-scale wind turbine technology used in a variety of projects around the world.
In 2025, GE Vernova announced its plans to increase its U.S. wind manufacturing presence with an investment of nearly $100 million. The funding will go toward improvements at wind-related facilities located in Florida, New York, North Dakota, and Texas. These upgrades are expected to increase manufacturing capacity, while also improving production capabilities in an effort to better support the growth of wind energy in the U.S. The $100 million wind investment is part of a bigger plan set by the company that will see around $600 million go toward American factories and facilities.
GE Vernova's American wind energy expansion
GE Vernova's first onshore wind turbine was completed in 2023 at its new manufacturing plant in Schenectady, New York. With a tip height of roughly 656 feet, this was the largest onshore wind turbine manufactured in the U.S. at the time, though offshore turbines built in other countries have gone even bigger. The NY turbine was part of a $50 million investment that created a new manufacturing operation, allowing the company to increase its American production capacity.
GE Vernova has grown in the years since then, as the company's U.S. facilities are supporting some of the country's largest wind programs. In 2025, GE Vernova announced that its factory in Pensacola, Florida, had produced more than half of the turbines it will supply for the SunZia Wind Project in New Mexico. SunZia is the largest wind farm in the United States, with GE Vernova supplying 2.4 GW of turbines for the project.
The efforts of GE Vernova as well as other companies helped bring the SunZia Wind Project online in June of 2026, marking a milestone for renewable energy in the U.S. The project combines a 3,650-megawatt (MW) facility with a 550-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line that delivers power to Arizona and customers across the western power grid of America. At full capacity, SunZia can deliver enough energy to power about one million homes in the U.S. per year.