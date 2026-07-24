Who Is The Largest Wind Turbine Manufacturer In The US?

The effort to utilize clean energy is increasing at a rapid rate, and onshore and offshore wind turbines are generating more and more energy around the world. Many of these massive structures are constructed by GE Vernova, the biggest wind turbine manufacturer in the United States. With a 58% market share in the U.S., GE is far ahead of its nearest competitor Vestas, which has a 30% market share.

In fact, of the approximately 59,000 wind turbines GE Vernova has in more than 51 countries globally, the U.S. has the most with about 35,000. These American-based turbines generate more than 80 gigawatts (GW) of power, bringing the company's worldwide total to around 120 GW of renewable energy. GE Vernova's position comes from its ability to both design and manufacture large-scale wind turbine technology used in a variety of projects around the world.

In 2025, GE Vernova announced its plans to increase its U.S. wind manufacturing presence with an investment of nearly $100 million. The funding will go toward improvements at wind-related facilities located in Florida, New York, North Dakota, and Texas. These upgrades are expected to increase manufacturing capacity, while also improving production capabilities in an effort to better support the growth of wind energy in the U.S. The $100 million wind investment is part of a bigger plan set by the company that will see around $600 million go toward American factories and facilities.