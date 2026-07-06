Offshore Vs. Onshore Wind Turbines: What's The Difference & Which Generates More Energy?

Wind turbines can be installed both on land and at sea, with each offering its own advantages. In terms of power generation, those installed in the ocean far surpass their land counterparts. According to a study published by the journal Wind Engineering, some wind turbines installed at sea can achieve up to 15 MW (Megawatts) of output, while onshore units can manage up to 4 MW. While 4 MW is nothing to scoff at, the number of wind turbines it would take to replace a nuclear reactor is estimated to be around 800, but efforts to reduce this gap are under way.

However, offshore units are far larger than their land-based peers. Among the largest wind turbines in the world, China has some true giants, such as Dongfang Electric Corporation's 26 MW offshore unit, which stands at 600 feet (over 55 stories) tall at the rotor. It isn't just size that allows offshore wind turbines to generate significantly more energy, but also higher wind speeds, and a lack of structures or natural features blocking airflow.

It's difficult to quantify how much power a single Megawatt offers. However, there are estimates that can help provide context. For instance, following a record-breaking power demand in Texas in 2023, Rice University associate professor of environmental engineering Daniel Cohan explained to CBS Austin, "What the data shows is that on average, a home is only using about one and a half kilowatts, if we average over the entire year. That would mean that one megawatt is enough to power 670 homes."