How Many Wind Turbines Would It Take To Replace A Nuclear Reactor?

As geopolitical uncertainty continues to constrict the world's supply of fossil fuels, plenty of countries are weighing up their options for finding alternative energy sources. Nuclear power remains a controversial option, with the fallout from disasters like Chernobyl still continuing decades later, but it's a very efficient solution. A single average nuclear power plant can generate around 900 megawatts, which is enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar are less controversial, but you'll also need a whole lot more of them to power the same number of homes.

According to John Parsons, the deputy director of the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research, matching the output from an average nuclear reactor would mean building roughly 800 wind turbines. There are a variety of factors to consider, not the least of which is when you switch on a nuclear power plant, it operates at capacity all the time. Wind farms, on the other hand, are dependent on external factors.

To build such a huge wind farm, you'd need around 1,000 times more land than a nuclear reactor would need, if you measure the total size of the farm. Much of that land is the space in between each turbine, which could potentially be used as farmland, but even if you measure only the space taken up by the turbines themselves, the wind farm will still take up 10 times as much space as the nuclear reactor.