These Aquatic Wind Turbines Are Doing A Lot More Than Generating Energy

Wind farms may be a modern invention, but humanity has tapped into the power of the wind for thousands of years, beginning with sails to propel boats and simple windmills to pump water. The first megawatt turbine, used to produce electricity, was invented in 1941, and the world began to change. Today, the U.S. alone has more than 90,000 wind turbines and several operational offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind farms, or parks, are exactly what they sound like — wind turbines that are anchored to the seabed or float on the surface of the ocean. The electricity these turbines produce is carried back to shore via cables that are buried underneath the ocean. Offshore, the winds tend to be stronger and more reliable than wind on land, and offshore wind farms have seen a global uptick over the last 10 years, especially in Europe.

Just as land-based wind farms raise environmental concerns, offshore wind farms raise their own ecological concerns. In addition to the risk of bird collisions, noise and vibrations during construction are potentially harmful to underwater species; the installation of cables disturbs the seafloor, which can damage ecosystems; and the electromagnetic fields generated by the underground cables can also disturb wildlife. Several independent studies of North Sea wind farms that have hosted turbines for 20 years have found that the situation may not be as dire as scientists once feared — for example, China's wind farms are doing much more than just generating electricity. Here's what they know, and what it means for other offshore wind farms worldwide.