Wind Turbine Vs. Windmill: What's The Difference?

If you're not familiar with the ways renewable energy can transform your home, you may not know the differences between wind turbines and windmills. After all, they appear to be similar enough in construction, so it's logical to believe they do the same thing. However, there are some important factors that separate the two structures.

A wind turbine is a modern machine that converts the kinetic energy of moving air into electricity. This is possible through the use of large blades that connect to an internal generator. The end result is electricity that can be directed to residential homes or to the power grid itself. A windmill is a much older device that uses the same wind-driven motion to power specific tasks like grinding grain or pumping water. Though they both use spinning blades powered by wind, they are built for different purposes.

Because of their different designs, both structures typically operate in varied locations as well. Traditional windmills are generally used near farms, ranches, and other places where they provide power for necessary work. Due to their size, wind turbines usually need more room, which is why they're often constructed in rural areas or remote locations. They can even be utilized in water, where they do a lot more than just generate energy.