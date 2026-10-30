The US Navy's Using Wall-Crawling Robots To Help With Tricky Ship Repairs

When the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) returned to port covered in rust in August 2026, a lot of people took notice. As it turns out, rust on a ship at sea for extended periods is perfectly normal and expected. It's something the United States Navy deals with all of the time, as saltwater is highly corrosive and can cause cracks in a hull to form. Finding those cracks before they lead to issues can be difficult, however, which is why a new technology has been developed to try and mitigate this.

In October 2026, the Navy signed a $300 million contract with Gecko Robotics to use the company's artificial intelligence robots to find structural issues on its ships. In Gecko Robotics' release, the company explained that its technology "can save the U.S. Navy up to $8 million in repair costs per ship and return vessels to sea quicker by identifying structural issues up to 50 times faster than traditional methods — reducing inspections from months to days."

Ship repairs are a constant occurrence throughout the Navy, so streamlining the process to reduce overall costs and save time would be ideal. Not only does Gecko Robotics use AI-powered drones, but they also climb the walls of the ship and use sensors to gather as much information as possible to find things like structural issues or cracks. The company's Komodo machine system can even analyze deck coatings through scans without having to physically dig into them.