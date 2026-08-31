This 694-Foot Vessel Is Built To Sink And Resurface While Holding Navy Destroyers

The United States Navy has utilized a lot of different types of vessels since its inception in 1775, with everything from the USS Constitution, better known as "Old Ironsides," to the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship ever constructed. While most people today are familiar with aircraft carriers, submarines, cruisers, and destroyers, there are far more vessels the Navy uses for a variety of purposes. One of the most peculiar-looking of these isn't your typical ocean-going vessel, as it's used to facilitate repairs of destroyers, cruisers, Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships, and Whidbey Island and Harpers Ferry Dock Landing Ships.

On July 28, 2026, Austal USA launched the U.S. Navy's Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM), and it's easily one of the strangest-looking vessels used by the service. As you can see from the picture, it's not shaped like a traditional ship because, well, it isn't one. Instead, the AFDM is known as a Rennie-type floating dry dock, featuring continuous wing walls and pontooned sections reaching 65 feet high from the baseline to wing deck.

The AFDM weighs 12,000 tons and measures 694 feet long with a deck that has a working surface area of 90,800 square feet. The AFDM has a lifting capacity of 18,000 long tons (LT), making it more than capable of lifting destroyers and cruisers. A newly modernized Arleigh Burke-class destroyer displaces 8,558 LT, while a Ticonderoga-class cruiser displaces 9,600 LT. To function as a dry dock, the AFDM sinks itself below a target ship, secures it in place, and lifts it to facilitate repairs, making it an incredibly useful, if unusual-looking, vessel.