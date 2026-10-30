These Tractor Supply Tools Can Help Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades
Keeping your lawn mower blades sharp may seem like a no-brainer, but some people might struggle to actually do the work themselves. This is why you should begin by getting the right tool for the job. Tractor Supply has several options that will work, from handheld solutions to heavy duty grinders. For example, the GardenSharp Lawn and Garden Tool Sharpener is a lightweight option designed with a tungsten carbide blade that's perfect for sharpening mower blades.
There are also tools that can attach to a power drill, like the Arnold Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener/Balancer Kit. This option fits ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drills and is built to sharpen blades for zero-turn mowers, lawn tractors, and walk-behind mowers. A more complex device like the DeWalt Bench Grinder can also sharpen mower blades. This grinder uses a ⅝-inch induction motor that reaches up to 3,450 RPM to power the grit wheels. The grinder's tool rests are also adjustable for easy use.
If you'd rather keep it simple, you can use an option like the Prime 8-inch Flat File instead. This file can remove small imperfections along the edge of a lawn mower blade, making it an easy alternative to powered sharpening options. Its compact size also makes it easy to handle, while the file's textured grip can help you maintain a steady hold as you work.
Lawn mower blade sharpening tips
Using a handheld tool specifically designed for sharpening lawn mower blades can be an easy way to do the job, but you should check for important built-in safety features that can protect you from the tool's sharp edge as well. A sharpening kit typically includes more than just the sharpener and may include balancers to help confirm whether the mower blade is even after the process is done.
A bench grinder has more moving parts of course, which means safety is of the utmost importance. It's a good idea to wear safety goggles when using these devices while also following the operational guidelines as detailed in the owner's manual. While a file is more of a low-tech solution, you should also wear the appropriate safety gear when using it. Clamp the mower blade before you start working and use controlled passes rather than sawing motions while sharpening.
Regardless of which method you use to sharpen your mower blade, it's important to ensure that it's properly balanced afterward. You can check the balance of a mower blade by supporting it through the center hole horizontally. The blade should remain level. If it tilts to one side or the other, you can remove a small amount of metal from the heavier side to even it out. This is important because a lawn mower can suffer intense vibrations due to an unbalanced blade, which could cause damage to the mower in the long run.