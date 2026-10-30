These Tractor Supply Tools Can Help Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades

Keeping your lawn mower blades sharp may seem like a no-brainer, but some people might struggle to actually do the work themselves. This is why you should begin by getting the right tool for the job. Tractor Supply has several options that will work, from handheld solutions to heavy duty grinders. For example, the GardenSharp Lawn and Garden Tool Sharpener is a lightweight option designed with a tungsten carbide blade that's perfect for sharpening mower blades.

There are also tools that can attach to a power drill, like the Arnold Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener/Balancer Kit. This option fits ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drills and is built to sharpen blades for zero-turn mowers, lawn tractors, and walk-behind mowers. A more complex device like the DeWalt Bench Grinder can also sharpen mower blades. This grinder uses a ⅝-inch induction motor that reaches up to 3,450 RPM to power the grit wheels. The grinder's tool rests are also adjustable for easy use.

If you'd rather keep it simple, you can use an option like the Prime 8-inch Flat File instead. This file can remove small imperfections along the edge of a lawn mower blade, making it an easy alternative to powered sharpening options. Its compact size also makes it easy to handle, while the file's textured grip can help you maintain a steady hold as you work.