Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Tractor Supply
For decades, Tractor Supply has maintained a strong reputation among homeowners and farmers in the U.S. Starting out as a small tractor parts business from a kitchen table, the company has since grown into a retail giant with over 2,400 stores situated across 49 states.
Tractor Supply offers great value for long-term customers, including tools backed by a lifetime warranty. However, there are some buying tips and tricks that are often overlooked by shoppers, which can save you a lot of time and money.
Many large-scale retailers offer subscription services for committed buyers, similar to Amazon Prime's membership perks. Tractor Supply is not excluded from this list of companies, with a free membership program and separate subscription service for popular items. If you're trying to save pennies or hunting for the best deals around, here are some common buyers' mistakes you may be unaware of when shopping at Tractor Supply.
Missing out on free rewards through Neighbor's Club
If you're a frequent buyer at Tractor Supply, there are plenty of benefits you're missing out on when you don't have a membership. Neighbor's Club is Tractor Supply's loyalty program, offering exclusive deals and rewards in a three-tier system. The membership scheme has undergone many improvements since its introduction, making it easier for buyers to earn rewards. What's best is that Neighbor's Club is a free program; you can sign up online, in-store, or via the Tractor Supply mobile app.
In addition to accessing member-only offers, Neighbor's Club's main feature is a points-based rewards system. Similar to other loyalty programs, the more you spend, the more rewards you get. On the lowest standard tier, Neighbors earn one point per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Tractor Supply or Petsense. However, if you're a frequent buyer, you'll gain points faster on higher tiers ⏤ 1.5 points per $1 in the Preferred Neighbor tier and two points per $1 as a Preferred Plus Neighbor.
One benefit covered by all membership tiers is receipt-free returns. This allows customers to return items without a receipt within 90 days for orders recorded under their membership. This is a great safety net for those purchases you're less sure about, plus it eliminates the stress of saving receipts. Another membership benefit available on all tiers is a free birthday gift. Simply enter your date of birth online or in the app, and you'll receive a free gift at the start of the month to use anytime during the month of your birthday.
Placing recurring orders without using Smart Supply
If you're always running short on pet supplies or animal feed, remembering to stock up before running out can be stressful. Instead of worrying about keeping essentials in stock, you can take advantage of Tractor Supply's Smart Supply program ⏤ a subscription feature for repeated purchases with special discounts available.
Using Smart Supply is relatively straightforward. Choose a qualifying product you wish to buy, set how often you'd like it delivered, and you're finished. Tractor Supply will automatically deliver your item on your selected dates. And don't worry, you can change the frequency or delivery date anytime. Smart Supply offers a welcome discount of up to 35% on first orders, plus there's a guaranteed 5% discount on all recurring purchases. Furthermore, Smart Supply offers free shipping on orders over $49, making it another great reason not to miss out.
Using a repeating purchase subscription is a great way to avoid the headache of manually ordering supplies. Plus, it will save you money.
Passing up bulk purchase deals
Bulk discounts are another way of saving money at Tractor Supply that you may not be aware of. One common mistake shoppers make is buying multiple quantities of a product every few months that don't meet the bulk discount threshold. Instead, you can save by stocking up in a single order. If you shop 20 units, you can enjoy 5% off your purchase.
You'll find information on available bulk discounts underneath the "Available promotions" section of a product page. There are typically several promotions listed, so it can be easy to miss. Another way to find bulk discounts is by using the search filter tools online. On the website, navigate to the category product page of your desired item and click the "Shop by" filter. Here, you'll find the option to enable the "Bulk Buy" feature.
There's also a dedicated page for exploring bulk buy purchases on the Tractor Supply website. The page offers deals covering both percentage and cash discounts, helping you save more in the long run.
Overlooking seasonal sales and clearance items
Whether you're preparing for winter or gearing up for the holiday season, many customers miss out on deals from Tractor Supply's seasonal sales. These are a great opportunity to stock up for the season ahead and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping at busy times like Christmas. Many holiday sale items feature a limited-time deal, so it's ideal to act fast to snatch the best offers.
If you are too late grabbing seasonal deals, you can take advantage of clearance stock. Most are found toward the end of the season. Discounted clearance items are available both online and in-store. You can find clearance stock online by clicking the More Categories option from the top navigation bar, selecting Savings and Offers, and then choosing Clearance. While it's fairly unlikely to get through your entire shopping list in the clearance section, it's still a valuable method to get a low price on items for use later in the year.
If you're shopping in-store during holiday periods, it's a sensible idea to plan your visits ahead. Avoid busy times if possible, whether that means arriving early in the morning before peak hours or later in the evening. Online shoppers can be the first to hear about limited-time discounts by signing up for Tractor Supply's email newsletter.