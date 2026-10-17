4 Tractor Supply Finds Under $100 You'll Want Before Winter Hits
Tractor Supply carries a range of products that can help with outdoor tasks, no matter the season. As the air gets colder and the leaves begin to fall, it's crucial to start thinking about and preparing for winter. Fortunately, Tractor Supply has plenty of winter-specific products worth stocking up on. Better yet, many of them will keep your budget intact with prices below $100.
If you browse Tractor Supply's stock, you will, of course, stumble upon some pricey products along with the cheaper stuff, as the chain stocks serious winter hardware like snow blowers, wood-burning furnaces, and other high-cost winter items in stock. While these are all great to have, they're not quite cheap enough to buy on a whim, especially for those on tighter budgets.
That's where these cheaper, yet still effective, Tractor Supply products help, whether you want to stay safe when you head outside or keep yourself comfortable as the mercury drops — crucially, all without wiping out your savings. So, if you're getting ready for winter, keep these sub-$100 Tractor Supply products in mind.
Single-use hand warmers
When winter is in full swing and temperatures drop to an uncomfortable degree, something as simple as keeping your hands warm can become a challenge. A good pair of gloves will help a lot, but you may need a bit of extra help on particularly chilly days. Fortunately, Tractor Supply has a wide range of hand warmers, with plenty of multipacks available for far less than $100. They may be single-use, but if you need to warm your hands quickly, they'll do the job. You can even buy multiple boxes, securing ample supply for the season, without coming close to the $100 threshold.
For example, the Tractor Supply website advertises a box of Little Hotties 8-hour hand warmers for $10.99. One box includes 10 pairs of individually packaged warmers, so you'll have plenty to keep in garages, car glove boxes, and around the house for those extra-cold days. Tractor Supply also has a 10-pair pack of HotHands hand warmers for $9.99. Alternatively, if you need hand warmers in bulk, you may want to consider a box of 40 THAW disposable hand warmers, which retails for $29.99 at Tractor Supply.
Yard Force electric snow shovel
Snowblowers are expensive, but they won't fit everyone's budget. Conversely, snow shovels are easier on the wallet but aren't ideal for those with, or hoping to avoid, strained backs. The compromise? An electric snow shovel: a shovel-like outdoor appliance that acts as a miniature snowblower.
There are many electric snow shovels available on the market, and Tractor Supply carries an assortment of models — though only one is available for less than $100. The tool in question is the Yard Force 12-inch electric snow shovel, marketed as suitable for removing snow from driveways, sidewalks, patios, and decks. It just sneaks under the threshold at $99.99.
Even though it's the cheapest electric snow shovel Tractor Supply sells, the Yard Force's product listing claims some rather respectable performance stats and features. The 10-amp motor is said to clear 12-inch-wide paths through snow that is up to 6 inches deep. Yard Force also claims its mower will throw snow up to 20 feet and clear 300 pounds per minute. This shovel is reasonably lightweight at 14 pounds, though the power cord may impede maneuverability. Additionally, it has an LED light on the front and an adjustable auxiliary handle for comfortable handling
Snow removal roof rakes
An electric snow shovel will get you far on the ground, but what about all of the snow that accumulates on your roof? Much like how ice dams can pose a huge threat in the winter, piles of snow on the roof can cause leaks, water ponding, or even full-on collapse if the snow is heavy enough. To avoid all of this, Tractor Supply has an assortment of snow removal roof rakes to help you out. They range in price depending on the size and what's included, but always come in at significantly less than $100.
As of publication, there are several roof rakes available through Tractor Supply worth considering. One of the smaller options is the $64.99 True Temper telescoping snow roof rake, with a 17-foot maximum extension handle and a 6-inch-long head. Meanwhile, at $79.99, you could jump to the complete opposite end of the size spectrum with the Sun Joe Pro max reach snow removal roof rake. This slightly pricier model comes with enough extension pieces for it to reach up to 28 feet. The head itself is 15 inches long, and the kit also includes a 20-foot debris slide to send the snow right off of the roof. If you're on a tight budget, the cheapest on the Tractor Supply website is the $59.99 Snow Joe telescoping snow removal roof rake, with a 6-inch head and a maximum handle length of 21 feet.
Car window ice scrapers
Removing snow from your house or walkway is important, but let's not forget that you still need to hit the road during the winter months. Ice is a big problem for vehicle windows and windshields once temperatures drop, so you need an effective and durable ice scraper to do away with it. Tractor Supply has several options that are compact enough to fit in any vehicle, cheap enough to fit even modest budgets, and, in some cases, offer multiple functions aside from scraping off ice.
One example that checks all three of these boxes is the Snow Joe snow removal brush and ice scraper, which costs $24.99 on the Tractor Supply website. At that price, you get two removal tools, each with a rotating snow brush on one end and a scraper with ice-breaking teeth on the other. If you're content with just a scraper, though, you can choose even smaller, more budget-friendly options like the Suncast compact and lightweight ice scraper. It's a small resin-molded tool for ice scraping and ice scraping alone, retailing for a meager $4.99. There are ways to remove snow and ice from a car without a scraper, but at such a low price, it's hard to not justify keeping one in your vehicle ahead of wintertime.