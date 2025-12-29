Ice Dams Are A Major Winter Threat To Your Home – Here's How To Stop Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter's snow can certainly create an aesthetically pleasing landscape that looks magical from the window. But sometimes extremely low temperatures can become dangerous, especially if you make maintenance mistakes with your radiator and don't follow other winter season preparations. Ice dams, for instance, are those cold-weather problems that don't arrive with an obvious warning, but can quietly and severely damage your home.

They form when warm air from your home escapes and heats the snow on the upper portion of the roof. As a result, ice melts first, runs down toward the colder eaves, and refreezes on the lower, colder roof sections. This repetitive action creates ice formations (often hanging from gutters and eaves) that are both fascinating and dangerous in almost equal measure. For instance, these icicles may grow as they collect more melted ice, and their watery remnants will eventually leak through your roof, destroying your walls and ceiling.

Besides that, as we transition to spring, all of that snow that piled up throughout the cold season will melt, meaning the ice dams will come crashing down to the ground. Once this happens, the added weight will cause your gutters and fascia boards to sag or even fall off. Even worse, ice dams can set a perfect environment for mold growth, which can pose a significant health hazard. So, how do you remove and prevent it?