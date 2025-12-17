Don't Make These Mistakes With Your Home's Radiators This Winter

A radiator is usually the silent hero we turn to when cold winter air creeps through cracks and gaps in our homes. But still, it's one of those appliances we don't pay much attention to until we notice telltale signs that it requires replacement. While issues such as leaking pipes, trapped air, and rust blockages may be the culprit, you may be at least partly to blame. After all, there are several mistakes you might make with your heating system, and some of them can hit where it hurts the most — your wallet.

Of course, some habits might seem harmless on the surface, but their compounding effects can put a nasty dent in your bank account due to increased utility bills, reduce your radiator's efficiency, and even make some rooms feel colder than they should. In the worst case scenario, they could cause long-term damage to your radiator, which would be expensive to repair, and it might even create a safety hazard.

With that in mind, it's crucial that you know about the most common mistakes people make with their home radiators when temperatures drop below freezing point, and what you should do to avoid them. This way, you'll maximize your radiator's efficiency, keep your home warm all season, and keep your utility bills in check.