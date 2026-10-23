4 Ridgid Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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When it comes to tools, you can never have too many. Repairs, projects, and maintenance tasks are never in short supply, and having the right tool when it's needed saves time and energy. Ridgid, a major tool brand originally known for its iconic pipe wrench, offers a wide range of different products primarily through its exclusive retail partner, Home Depot. And fortunately, whether it's to kick off the holiday season early or just clear some summer inventory, there are some great deals at Home Depot going on now (at the time of writing) on select Ridgid products offering more than 30% off.
Among the best deals are combo kits, offering significant value with multiple power tools, batteries, and chargers included. In addition, there are a few other notable discounts on single tool kits that come with handy extras. Of course, this is just a small sampling of the brand's vast lineup, and sale or not, several new Ridgid 18V power tools should make your wishlist in 2026.
18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit
Buying each tool individually can be expensive and time-consuming, especially if you're building up your collection from scratch. In every weekend warrior's tool shed, there are some absolute must-haves that you'll be reaching for regularly on a range of tasks. For someone looking to start a tool collection or simply invest in Ridgid's 18V ecosystem, the 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit listed for $399 is a great option. Normally, this set retails for $599 but is on sale (online only), knocking $200 off the price for a 33% discount.
In this combo kit, you'll find a drill, circular saw, orbit sander, oscillating multi-tool, impact driver, reciprocating saw, compact blower, and work light. Buying each tool individually would reportedly cost you around $920, which isn't a small investment. As if that wasn't enough, you also get both a 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah battery, along with a charger and a Ridgid tool bag.
18V Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit
One of the tools that's often forgotten is one that's typically used at the end of a project, designed for cleanup. A hand vacuum can not only keep your workshop and project area in top shape, but it can also come in handy for household and automotive cleaning duties. Ridgid's 18V Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit might be a great addition to your tool arsenal and is on sale for a limited time at just $79 from Home Depot. Typically, this product is around $129, but the promotion drops the price by $50 from the normal price, giving those interested a hefty 39% discount.
The kit includes Ridgid's hand vacuum, a 2.0 Ah battery, and a charger unit, so you have everything needed to get started. You'll also get a few different nozzles and an extension wand so things like sawdust, dirt, and debris can't hide in tough-to-reach places. With a robust 40 CFM of air flowing through the unit and its lightweight design at 2.43 pounds, this vacuum packs some power in an easy-to-manage package. It also utilizes a two-stage filtration system that features a washable filter for reuse.
18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit
While the previous Ridgid multi-tool combo kit on this list provided a bargain, it isn't the only option on sale for those looking to bolster their tool collection. While this set doesn't include nearly as many products, the essentials are here, and it's offered at an even bigger discount. The 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit is currently 58% off, marked down from $705 to just $299.
What you get is a cordless reciprocating saw, drill, circular saw, impact driver, and a work light. In addition, you also receive two 4.0 Ah batteries and a charger to help you get up and running. Ridgid has even included extras like bits, saw blades, and a convenient tool bag for enhanced portability. The 1/4-inch impact driver and LED work light included in this combo kit are just a few of the examples of 18V Ridgid power tools under $60 worth adding to your collection.
18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
If you've never owned an impact wrench, you're missing out on a tool that makes certain challenging tasks a breeze. If you've ever manually loosened lug nuts on your vehicle's wheels or changed out an old lawn mower belt by hand, you understand the amount of effort involved. Ridgid's 18V Cordless 1/2-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit will not only make tasks like the ones above much easier, but it's also currently 59% off at only $229.
The impact wrench itself boasts 1,300 foot-pounds of loosening power and 900 foot-pounds of tightening capability for those stubborn fasteners that refuse to cooperate. The unit features a total of four modes, which include three distinct speeds and an auto-tightening setting. Beyond the impact wrench, you'll also get two robust 4.0 Ah MAX batteries, a charger, a handy tool bag, and a belt hook. If somehow you're still on the fence, consider that this 1/2-inch high-torque impact wrench is among Ridgid's 18V power tools with hundreds of five-star ratings.