4 Ridgid Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026

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When it comes to tools, you can never have too many. Repairs, projects, and maintenance tasks are never in short supply, and having the right tool when it's needed saves time and energy. Ridgid, a major tool brand originally known for its iconic pipe wrench, offers a wide range of different products primarily through its exclusive retail partner, Home Depot. And fortunately, whether it's to kick off the holiday season early or just clear some summer inventory, there are some great deals at Home Depot going on now (at the time of writing) on select Ridgid products offering more than 30% off.

Among the best deals are combo kits, offering significant value with multiple power tools, batteries, and chargers included. In addition, there are a few other notable discounts on single tool kits that come with handy extras. Of course, this is just a small sampling of the brand's vast lineup, and sale or not, several new Ridgid 18V power tools should make your wishlist in 2026.