Tractor Supply Just Dropped A Big Discount On The Massimo Mini Truck

While some people wouldn't think of shopping for the holidays in October, others are likely already looking head for special deals. If you're among the latter, you may be interested in the Massimo Mini Truck at Tractor Supply. This two-passenger go-kart style truck is currently available for $2,199.99, down from its regular price of $2,699.99. That $500 (18%) off goes along with other deep discounts at Tractor Supply Company.

Designed for riders 16 and older, the cream-colored Massimo Mini Truck has a 125cc gasoline engine with 9hp, a three-speed transmission with reverse, and can hit a top speed of 28 mph. The truck also features an electric starter and hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. The vehicle's suspension systems are designed for rough conditions, while the 18-inch off-road tires help navigate through tough and uneven territory.

The Massimo Mini Truck's lighting system includes LED headlights, a tail and brake light, and turn signals. The truck also has a horn and a digital instrument display. It measures 76 inches long and 40.5 inches wide, with 3.5 inches of clearance for the ground. It has a one-gallon fuel tank and a maximum combined load capacity of 300 pounds for two riders. Tractor Supply lists this item as being a new arrival and the price of $2,199.99 is marked as a "Limited Time Deal." The retailer has not included a date for when the discounted price expires.