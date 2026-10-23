Tractor Supply Just Dropped A Big Discount On The Massimo Mini Truck
While some people wouldn't think of shopping for the holidays in October, others are likely already looking head for special deals. If you're among the latter, you may be interested in the Massimo Mini Truck at Tractor Supply. This two-passenger go-kart style truck is currently available for $2,199.99, down from its regular price of $2,699.99. That $500 (18%) off goes along with other deep discounts at Tractor Supply Company.
Designed for riders 16 and older, the cream-colored Massimo Mini Truck has a 125cc gasoline engine with 9hp, a three-speed transmission with reverse, and can hit a top speed of 28 mph. The truck also features an electric starter and hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. The vehicle's suspension systems are designed for rough conditions, while the 18-inch off-road tires help navigate through tough and uneven territory.
The Massimo Mini Truck's lighting system includes LED headlights, a tail and brake light, and turn signals. The truck also has a horn and a digital instrument display. It measures 76 inches long and 40.5 inches wide, with 3.5 inches of clearance for the ground. It has a one-gallon fuel tank and a maximum combined load capacity of 300 pounds for two riders. Tractor Supply lists this item as being a new arrival and the price of $2,199.99 is marked as a "Limited Time Deal." The retailer has not included a date for when the discounted price expires.
Safety, warranty, and return details you should know
The Massimo Mini Truck may look like just a fun ride for 16 and up, but there are some safety tips you should know beforehand. The company recommends doing a pre-ride check that includes the fluid levels, brakes, tires and tire pressure, steering, throttle and fasteners. You should also wear a helmet, face protection, and clothing that covers your legs and isn't loose or free flowing. Additionally, the truck's engine should not run inside an enclosed space due to exhaust fumes.
The Mini Truck comes with a one-year limited warranty from Massimo that covers qualifying defects involving materials or workmanship. Problems that occur due to improper care, misuse, neglect, or unauthorized modifications are not covered. The coverage for this particular model includes eligible replacement parts, but it doesn't cover the labor to install them. Some components also have shorter warranty periods. If you need warranty repairs, you'll need to get Massimo's approval first and have your proof of purchase ready as well.
Tractor Supply currently lists the Massimo Mini Truck as in-stock, with pickup or delivery available, but the delivery will need to be scheduled. Tractor Supply's standard return policy typically allows customers to return items within 30 days if they have proof of purchase. If you're an eligible Neighbor's Club member, you have a 90-day paperless return window. However, you should confirm these details with Tractor Supply when ordering.