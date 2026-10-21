What Kind Of Motor Oil Do Massimo's Mini Vehicles Need?

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If you're shopping around for a mini vehicle, there's a good chance you'll have come across Massimo. Models like its mini truck can be found at Tractor Supply, and retailers like Walmart also stock its electric trikes. The company's gas-powered engines vary in size between different models, with the likes of the Mini 125 truck having (unsurprisingly) a 125cc engine, while its MB 100 mini bike has a 79cc engine. However, regardless of their size, all of those mini vehicle engines require the same motor oil.

Massimo says that it recommends using 10W-40 heavy-duty powersports oil with all of its engines. The company, helpfully, sells this oil itself, with a quart of its own-brand oil being available on Amazon for $33.95. It's suitable for use all year round, and is specifically blended to optimize the performance of Massimo's engines.

Once you've sourced your fresh oil, you'll also need to know how often you need to change it. Massimo has plenty of recommendations here. According to the company, once every 50 to 100 hours of use, or once every year should do the trick in most cases. You might need to change it more frequently if you use the vehicle in very hot, dusty areas. New vehicles will need their first oil change after their first 10 to 20 hours of running. Although these rules are generally a safe bet, Massimo recommends checking the owners' manual for your specific vehicle, since the full details for each one can be found there.