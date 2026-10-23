3 Bosch Power Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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You want something durable and reliable when investing in a new power tool. That's why it's wise to purchase something from an established brand. For example, although the company has released a few items that consumers recommend steering clear of, for the most part, Bosch has a reputation for offering the kinds of tools that serve homeowners' needs while also lasting a long time. That said, premium tools aren't always cheap. That's why you should take advantage of deals when you can. Right now you can snag a few deep discounts on Bosch power tools, scoring quality without sacrificing affordability.
As always, it's important to thoroughly review the listings for these items before making a purchase. You want to be certain you understand the terms of the deals, such as when they expire. You also need to be confident the tool you're purchasing is the right one for your goals. Although these are all stellar bargains, it's always worth researching your options before investing in something that's meant to serve certain real practical uses.
Bosch 12-volt drill and driver set
If you're in the market for a new power drill, as of this writing, Amazon is offering this Bosch set for $141.54. That represents an approximately 38 percent discount on the usual list price of $229.00.
As a set, the item comes with more than just the drill itself. It also includes a locking bit holder attachment, which is meant to reliably hold drill bits in place. This can be helpful when driving through tough materials or performing any drilling or driving tasks that involve a high level of torque. In addition, the set includes a right angle attachment and rotatable angle attachments, which can make it relatively easy to use in various positions and tight spaces.
Currently, this set has an average rating of 4.7 stars based on 1,765 Amazon customer ratings. In general, they find that the tool is powerful, convenient, and reliable, offering long battery life. Be aware that two batteries are also included in the set.
Bosch 18-volt two-in-one impact driver and wrench
Again, you have to evaluate your needs and the items you're thinking about buying to determine which of these Bosch power tool discounts best serve you. Perhaps the above listing was at least somewhat appealing because you need a new power driver. On the other hand, maybe you don't need all the extras the above set comes with. What you might need is more power than 12 volts can deliver.
Consider this alternative if so. While Amazon's list price for the Bosch GDX18V-1860C 18V driver is $189.00, right now, you can get it for $129.00. That's a 32 percent price drop.
The tool is actually two tools in one. It serves as both a cordless impact driver and a wrench, offering a single tool that can be used with both bits and sockets. It also offers three separate speed and torque settings to ensure versatility.
Users can also take advantage of preset and custom modes. However, creating custom modes requires linking the device to Bosch's app, the module for which is sold separately.
Amazon currently displays an average rating of 4.6 stars based off of 365 customer ratings. Although it receives mixed reviews when it comes to durability and battery life, customers generally agree it's a useful item for a range of DIY applications.
Bosch 18-volt mid-torque impact wrench
Maybe a two-in-one tool is more than you currently need. If you're just looking for an affordable power impact wrench from an established brand and you want to take advantage of a major discount, consider getting the Bosch GDS18V-350N 18V impact wrench. As of now, it's nearly half off, available for $99.00 when the list price is usually $189.00.
This is a fairly bare-bones package. It comes with one impact wrench and one belt clip, but you'll have to buy the batteries and accessories separately. That said, for the price you're paying, you get a potentially useful item with many of the strengths associated with other Bosch power tools. Examples include three speed settings, an auto bolt release feature, and even an integrated LED work light.
Now, the item has a 4.6-star average rating based on 71 Amazon customer ratings. The general consensus is that it's a functional tool that works well in tight spots.
If you make any of these purchases and find you're happy with the decision, you might want to become a loyal Bosch customer. If so, along with keeping an eye out for deals, you should pay attention to what's coming next from the brand. Bosch is consistently releasing new tools that DIY-ers may find useful. The brand may offer just the item you've been looking for next.