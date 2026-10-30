What Is A Low-Drag Buoy And What Is It Used For?

Dragging in crab pots from the ocean can put significant strain on both crew members and their equipment. Some even consider it to be the world's most dangerous job. As the name implies, low-drag buoys make this job less hazardous by reducing drag during the crab pot retrieval process.

Some low-drag buoy designs even supposedly reduce drag by as much as 80 percent. The easier it is to drag in crab pots, the lower the chances of crew members sustaining injuries.

Low-drag buoys come in a variety of potential colors. Often, these colors are chosen for maximum visibility. Low-drag buoys also tend to be durable. They have to be, given that they need to be inserted into and removed from the water on a regular basis. A buoy used in this capacity must be able to stand up to wear-and-tear.

Granted, the average recreational boater may never experience actually working with low-drag buoys. The types of buoys most relevant to such boaters may be informational buoys, such as those which indicate safe water areas. Nevertheless, it can be helpful to understand the various roles buoys play in boating. No boater ever experienced any unfortunate or unwanted consequences of too much knowledge.