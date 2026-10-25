How To Build A Fog Machine For Spooky Effects At Home

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're decorating or throwing a party, you may be looking for some spooky gadgets and high-tech decor. One item in particular can set the mood like few others can: a fog machine. But if you're a DIYer and would rather build your own setup, one YouTuber has got you covered.

Dad Doing Stuff tackled this project using a remote-controlled fog machine, fog solution, and a 20-gallon Husky storage tub, along with some other equipment. First, the tub was prepped for the components and connected to an exhaust fan and an elbow pipe. The tub was then partially filled with water, and a 10-head ultrasonic pond mister was positioned with its heads just below the water's surface. The fog machine sits on the tub's lid, and the elbow pipe directs the fog into the tub. From there, the fan pushes the mist and fog into a dryer duct connected to a 25-foot drainpipe, which has holes to release the fog.

The combination of the pond mister and the fog machine produces a thick fog that looks like something out of a horror movie. However, the tub and its components may not blend in with your Halloween aesthetic, so you may want to cover it up with some dark fabric, as he did in the video. Just be sure you position the fabric so it doesn't come into contact with the machine's hot surfaces or block its vents. After you're done with the tub, you can drain the water and pack all the equipment inside so you can reuse it next year.