How To Build A Fog Machine For Spooky Effects At Home
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're decorating or throwing a party, you may be looking for some spooky gadgets and high-tech decor. One item in particular can set the mood like few others can: a fog machine. But if you're a DIYer and would rather build your own setup, one YouTuber has got you covered.
Dad Doing Stuff tackled this project using a remote-controlled fog machine, fog solution, and a 20-gallon Husky storage tub, along with some other equipment. First, the tub was prepped for the components and connected to an exhaust fan and an elbow pipe. The tub was then partially filled with water, and a 10-head ultrasonic pond mister was positioned with its heads just below the water's surface. The fog machine sits on the tub's lid, and the elbow pipe directs the fog into the tub. From there, the fan pushes the mist and fog into a dryer duct connected to a 25-foot drainpipe, which has holes to release the fog.
The combination of the pond mister and the fog machine produces a thick fog that looks like something out of a horror movie. However, the tub and its components may not blend in with your Halloween aesthetic, so you may want to cover it up with some dark fabric, as he did in the video. Just be sure you position the fabric so it doesn't come into contact with the machine's hot surfaces or block its vents. After you're done with the tub, you can drain the water and pack all the equipment inside so you can reuse it next year.
Tips for choosing and using a fog machine this Halloween
Before shopping for a fog machine this Halloween, you should consider where you're going to be using it. If you're throwing a small party indoors, a lower-output machine may be just enough to create the mood you're looking for. If you're outside, you can go with a higher-output machine, as conditions can quickly decrease the fog's effect. For those spooky Halloween animatronics outside that need fog to reach higher, some machines are designed to shoot it upward.
Though designs can vary based on the model, a fog machine typically works using a temperature-controlled heating element. While it's operating, the fog solution is pumped from its reservoir to the heating element. The fog fluid itself is a water-based formula mixed with glycol or glycerin, and when it meets the element, it vaporizes. As it hits the air outside the machine, it becomes a visible fog.
It's important to use the correct fog solution designed for the model you have, and you also shouldn't try mixing up your own batch of fluid. Beware that fog can remain in an enclosed space, potentially after your event has ended. So be sure that you use the machine in a well-ventilated area, as it may have an effect on people with respiratory issues. If you do plan to use the machine indoors, you may want to check the facility's fire alarms first, as fog can sometimes set them off.