4 Refrigerator Brands With Better Ratings Than Whirlpool

When your old refrigerator loses its cool – permanently — you may be tempted to buy a Whirlpool. After all, the company with more than 100 years of experience in appliances benefits from name recognition, and it is one of the last U.S.-based major appliance brands. There's a lot more to consider than just the brand when you're shopping for a new refrigerator, too: You need to measure your space, decide on your preferred type, and consider features like ice makers and water dispensers. If you decide to check out your local Home Depot or other big-box retailer, you'll likely find a variety of Whirlpool refrigerators on display, from basic budget options to more premium appliances.

Brand ratings matter, especially when it comes to reliability and real-world usage. While Consumer Reports (CR) does include Whirlpool as one of the more reliable options in several categories, including top-freezer and bottom-freezer, the brand sits lower on CR's rankings for French door and side-by-side refrigerators. In addition, Whirlpool is also not very well-rated on consumer review platforms like Trustpilot and Yelp. When looking at overall Best Brands, Consumer Reports does not include Whirlpool as a top choice in any refrigerator category, and neither does JDPower, which examines brands based customer satisfaction. So if you're curious about better-rated alternatives, here are four brands that tend to receive higher ratings than Whirlpool.