Does Bending An Ethernet Cable Reduce Internet Speed?

If you notice that your wired setup isn't delivering its full potential despite using a newer generation Ethernet cable, it's not necessarily the router, modem, switch, dock, or the device to blame. It could still be your cable at fault. As surprising as it may sound, bending a cable too much and forcing it into tight corners can slow down internet speeds and lead to occasional drops in connectivity. And that's something you will have to manually check and rectify to fix the problem.

Keep in mind that bending Ethernet cables isn't always a problem. What matters is how far you bend them. That's where the concept of bend radius comes into the picture. Bend radius basically tells you the safe bending limit of an Ethernet cable, i.e., how tightly you can bend it without affecting data transmission or risking damage. The bend radius is specified as a multiple of the cable's outer diameter, and it varies for different types of cables. For instance, an unshielded Ethernet cable usually has a lower bending radius than a shielded cable because of the absence of the shielding layer. Similarly, the bending radius for a stranded Ethernet cable is typically lower than that for a solid cable.

As for finding out the bending radius, you can refer to the manufacturer's specifications. Most list it for their products. Generally speaking, the bending radius can be anywhere between 4x and 8x the cable's outer diameter, depending on its generation and construction. For the unversed, fiber optic cables have a higher bending radius, typically 10x the outer cable diameter.